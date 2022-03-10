Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith Sells 25,000 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 826,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,300. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $896.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

