Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Sells $226,275.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 826,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,300. The company has a market cap of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.