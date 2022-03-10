General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Cut by Arlington Partners LLC

Mar 10th, 2022

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.52. 1,576,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,695. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $170.40 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

