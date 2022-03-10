General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Cut by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.52. 1,576,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,695. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $170.40 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.