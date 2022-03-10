General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Dynamics traded as high as $254.99 and last traded at $247.29, with a volume of 4791377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.29.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $19,564,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in General Dynamics by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.