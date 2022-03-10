Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $25,094.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00103412 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

