Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $119.83. 6,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

