GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $202.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $380,679.37 and $202.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.51 or 1.00136037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00258971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

