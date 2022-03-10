Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,713 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

