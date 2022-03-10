Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Energous worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Energous by 88.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energous by 730.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 101.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

