Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,494 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Absolute Software worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $9,067,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

ABST opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -92.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

