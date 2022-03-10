Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 235,937 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,937 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Alkaline Water worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alkaline Water by 33.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

