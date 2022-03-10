Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

