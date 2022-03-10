Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EARN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

