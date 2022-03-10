Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CVRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 40,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $317,663.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

