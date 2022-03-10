Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOTU. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $546,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $14,133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $93.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 53.58% and a negative return on equity of 98.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

