Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

