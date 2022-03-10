Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

