Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

