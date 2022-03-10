Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Shares of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.93), with a volume of 18,341 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.78.
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Company Profile (LON:GHG)
