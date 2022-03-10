GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 6% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 75,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

