Gil Margolin Sells 500,000 Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TALK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 369,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,748. Italk Inc has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Italk alerts:

TALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Italk by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the fourth quarter valued at $6,915,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Italk by 4,312.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Italk (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.