Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

