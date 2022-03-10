Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 2.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 31,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

