Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 123,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.