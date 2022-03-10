Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.42. 792,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,138,872. The company has a market capitalization of $529.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.05. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

