Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 738,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

