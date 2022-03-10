Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Up 5.8%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 8,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 279,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,104,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

