Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Glatfelter worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLT. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 602,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 663,410 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

