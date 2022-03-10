GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.80) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,545.20 ($20.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £78.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,249.80 ($16.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,602.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,533.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

