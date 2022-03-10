Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.