Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.35% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 6,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

