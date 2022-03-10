Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 52,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 50,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.