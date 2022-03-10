Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $34.08. 10,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.
