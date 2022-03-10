Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in February

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,105. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.