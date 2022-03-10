Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in February

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,105. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.