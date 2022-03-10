Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.13 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON GWI traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.58 ($0.07). 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775. The company has a market cap of £12.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.99.
