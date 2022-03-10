Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.13 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GWI traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.58 ($0.07). 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775. The company has a market cap of £12.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.99.

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

