Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. Globis Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAQ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 371,254 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

