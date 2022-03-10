Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin Sells 4,484 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:GMED traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.50. 765,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,738. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
About Globus Medical (Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
