GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.68

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and traded as low as $45.00. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 679 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

