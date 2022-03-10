GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $129.75

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.75 and last traded at $129.75, with a volume of 4150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.
Several research firms have commented on GNNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.
The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.71.
About GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)
GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.
