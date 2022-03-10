GoByte (GBX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $138,336.25 and approximately $240.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

