GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.45.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $5,792,000.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

