Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.53) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.80. The company has a market cap of £402.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

