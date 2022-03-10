Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $0.49

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $28,439.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

