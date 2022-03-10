GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 978 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $177.77 on Thursday, reaching $2,963.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

