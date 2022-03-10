GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 226,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,408. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $208.24 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.