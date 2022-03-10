Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.14.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.02. 97,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,913. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$74.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

