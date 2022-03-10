Gravity Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $359.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.10 million and $359.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

