Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETCG traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 85,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,815. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

