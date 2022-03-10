Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) CEO Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 35,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Great Elm Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.