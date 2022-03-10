Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Green Dot by 655.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 868,799 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,967,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $17,888,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.