Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.22.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
